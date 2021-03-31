Castleark Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.05.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.82.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

