Castleark Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.