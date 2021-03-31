Castleark Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149,638 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Koppers worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 22.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth $644,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Koppers by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 108,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

