Castleark Management LLC Purchases 18,120 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $14,203,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

