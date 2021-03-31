Castleark Management LLC Purchases 35,060 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 588.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Valero Energy stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,391.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

