Castleark Management LLC Purchases 96,340 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 191.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

