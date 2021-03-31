Castleark Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CQP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

