Castleark Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

ETRN opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

