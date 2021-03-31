Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,650,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 840,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

