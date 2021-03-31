Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $331.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

