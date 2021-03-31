Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,360 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

