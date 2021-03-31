Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. State Street Corp grew its position in DraftKings by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DraftKings by 92.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 108.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

