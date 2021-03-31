Castleark Management LLC Sells 49,008 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,008 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,327,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $196.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.93. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

