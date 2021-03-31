Castleark Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $185.25 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

