Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Astec Industries worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

