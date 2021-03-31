Castleark Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.54. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.