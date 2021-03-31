Castweet (CTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153,424.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $223,427.06 and approximately $153,424.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.51 or 0.00926051 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00093711 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.