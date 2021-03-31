Cat Token (CAT) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Cat Token has a total market cap of $505,005.59 and approximately $266,192.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token token can currently be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.00328584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004295 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Cat Token Token Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 tokens. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

Buying and Selling Cat Token

