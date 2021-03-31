Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $18,382.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00635131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

