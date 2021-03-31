CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. CBM Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

