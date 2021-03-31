CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of CBTX worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 5,943.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CBTX alerts:

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.