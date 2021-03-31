CCUniverse (UVU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $40,862.27 and $110.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005765 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 160.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

