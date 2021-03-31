Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of MTTRY opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.