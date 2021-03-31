CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 60.2% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $223,875.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00643645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

