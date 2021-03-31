Celanese Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56. Celanese has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $155.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Celanese by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Celanese by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 94,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

