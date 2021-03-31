Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $465.41 million and $122.02 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.08 or 0.00629859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,764,458 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

