Celeum (CLX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Celeum has a market cap of $1,975.21 and $114.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celeum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celeum has traded 94.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00060526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00330514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.72 or 0.00817093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00088024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celeum Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.