Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 1,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 747,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $859.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

