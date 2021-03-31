Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $4.77 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00008094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $879.88 million and $53.40 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00325528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00812759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

