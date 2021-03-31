Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 4,931.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

