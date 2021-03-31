CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 2.9%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 261,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,791,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after buying an additional 550,220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 14,705,605 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after buying an additional 15,923,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

