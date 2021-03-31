CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834,916 shares during the quarter. CEMEX accounts for approximately 2.4% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of CEMEX worth $54,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,791,673. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.