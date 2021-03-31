Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 510,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,891,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

