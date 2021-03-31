Centaur (CNTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Centaur has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $1.11 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 519,063.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

