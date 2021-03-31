Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $24,014,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $3,113,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

