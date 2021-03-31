Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.84

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and traded as high as $10.97. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 14,269 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 75,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares during the period.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

