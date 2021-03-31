Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.84

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and traded as high as $10.97. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 14,269 shares trading hands.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
