Certara Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,436 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,462% compared to the average daily volume of 156 put options.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 975,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,534. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

