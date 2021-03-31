CertiK Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004791 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $102.37 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 611,277.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00275010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.00899610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00077137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031016 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,673,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,881 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.