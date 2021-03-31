Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 167.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 132,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 135,342 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERS opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $979.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.