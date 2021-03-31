Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 676 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $331.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.74 and its 200 day moving average is $342.82. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

