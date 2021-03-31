Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

