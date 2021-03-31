Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $18,924,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $186.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

