Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,653,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,411,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

