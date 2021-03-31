Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,854,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

