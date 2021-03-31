Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

SPYG stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

