Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after buying an additional 170,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 48,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.