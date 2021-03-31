Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $332.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

