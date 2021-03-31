Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.