Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

