Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.